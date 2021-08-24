Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Living in the Wait: book provides resource for when life doesn’t go according to plan

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Melissa Vande Kieft is the founder of Living in the Wait, a resource for people struggling with infertility. She is also set to release a book titled Living in the Wait and is asking people in the community to submit their own wait and breakthrough story to publish in her book. We spoke with Vande Kieft about what motivates her to sustain this work and what makes it special.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash
SD Supreme Court weighs unsealing documents in investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford
A police car.
Two South Dakota men arrested after person found dead in Utah
Despite two delays, Team South Dakota prevailed in Monday’s game, earning them a spot in the...
South Dakota beats Oregon, moves onto quarterfinals in Little League World Series
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Erik served one tour in Afghanistan before sustaining injuries and an infection that would...
Sioux Falls Mother of Afghanistan veteran speaks out on withdrawal
Crash survivor continues on road to recovery in Sioux Falls
Survivor shares story of recovery after May crash at Highline and Arrowhead pkwy that killed two
Gia Elumbaring was hospitalized for six and a half weeks after a crash that killed two people...
Crash survivor at Highline Drive and Arrowhead pkwy shares recovery story
This week’s Someone You Should Know is someone we all know well here at Dakota News Now. Jeremy...
Someone You Should Know: Getting the job done despite any challenges
Team's South Dakota State championship shirt and slogan
Sioux Falls advances in Little League World Series