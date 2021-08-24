Avera Medical Minute
Marshall Tigers ready for another big football season

Tigers have been dominant over the last few seasons in Minnesota high school football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARSHALL, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Marshall Tigers are always good in football and this year should be no exception. Terry Bahlmann always has his team playing it’s best football late in the season when it matters most. And he’s got another star player in Deylin Hasert this year.

But they did lose plenty to graduation so it may take a little bit more time with some big holes to fill in Marshall. Iowa State bound senior Deylin Hasert says, ”I think it’s going to be a little different because we don’t have as many returning starters. A lot of guys are getting experience for the first time but I think we’re going to be a good team and tough to beat. Going into the scrimmages everyone’s looking good and we’re just getting guys reps. So it will be a little different at first but I think once we get into that first game and get rolling we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

It will be the first time in several years that they don’t have a Lance on the field. But with Deylin leading the way the Tigers should be very competitive once again this year for head coach Terry Bahlmann. The Tigers open at Fairmont on September 3rd.

