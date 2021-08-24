Avera Medical Minute
Mike Gorsett really likes his teams chances at Williamsport in the Little League World Series

South Dakota team continues to make history at Little League World Series
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSPORT, PA (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League team got another stellar performance from their pitchers on Monday as Maddux Munson twirled a complete game 1-hitter. And his defense was incredible, making numerous highlight plays to back him up. He fanned the lead-off batter and the final out in a 3-0 win for South Dakota as Gavin Weir broke open the scoreless tie in the 5th inning with a no-doubter to right field with two teammates on base.

So team SD now plays California in the winner’s bracket on Wednesday at 4pm CT and head coach Mike Gorsett really likes how well his team is playing. ”One of the things I said at the end is we might as well go ahead and win the whole thing now. That’s the mentality we’re going to take going forward. We’re a really good team and I really believe in our kids. There are some really good teams here as well. I love the way we play and what hasn’t shown a lot right now is our offensive side in our first two games but I know we have a really good offensive team. Obviously defensively we’re really good and out starting pitching is very dominant.”

Gorsett’s team has given up 0 runs on 1 hit in the two wins at Williamsport, advancing into the winner’s bracket for the first time ever for a South Dakota team.

