Sanford International’s 2-year extension is great news for Champions Tour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 4th Annual Sanford International is just 3 weeks away and today they made it official. The tournament will be in Sioux Falls for the next 4 years after reaching a 2-year extension with Minnehaha Country Club. It was originally voted down by the members, but after re-negotiating a deal was struck. And everyone involved from the tournament couldn’t be happier because the players love the venue and it’s been great for Sioux Falls each of the last 3 years.

Josh Brewster, Tournament Director says, ”Everything is showing us going up and getting better so it’s just fun to have a runway to keep this thing going. It’s a great thing for the community and we’re just excited that we were able to do it.”

Micah Aberson Sanford Health says, ”It’s such a fantastic venue. The players have really grown to love it and so step one was negotiating the terms with Minnehaha Country Club and it’s board and it’s membership which we did a few weeks ago and we subsequently had conversations with the PGA Tour Champions and they are of course thrilled.”

Andy North, Sanford International host says, ”And the guys do talk about what tournaments are really good and there’s talk about ours being one of the best on the Champions Tour. They have people, they have grand stands. It looks like an event, it feels like an event and the players love that.”

There will be plenty of big names back at the tournament along with some rookie like Jim Furyk. Fred Couples is coming back. And as Andy North told me, the players really enjoy the course and the great shape it’s in thanks to Dave Swift... The actual days of the tourney are September 17th-19th.

