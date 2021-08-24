Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Two South Dakota men arrested after person found dead in Utah

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota men were arrested Sunday after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle, according to a Utah Sheriff’s Office press release.

Juab County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a “disturbance” at the Park and Pump gas station in Mona, Utah just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, authorities found a female victim had died from an apparent gunshot wound. Her name or age was not released.

Police arrested David Manuel Mestas, 26, of Sioux Falls, and Richard Anthony Sanchez, 26, of Rapid City, for their suspected involvement in the victim’s death. They are being held in the Juab County Jail.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, but authorities did not say how they believe the two men were each involved.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite two delays, Team South Dakota prevailed in Monday’s game, earning them a spot in the...
South Dakota beats Oregon, moves onto quarterfinals in Little League World Series
The aftermath of truck that crashed into Sioux Falls homes.
Man arrested after crashing vehicle into two houses
South Dakota Nurse Honor Guard
Two women become South Dakota’s first Nurses Honor guard members
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Man arrested for possession of destructive device in Tabor.
Man arrested for possession of destructive device in Tabor

Latest News

Multiple chances for showers and storms are on the way
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
A week after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the situation at the capital's airport...
Veteran mental heath inquiries on the rise amid Afghanistan withdrawal
Saturday will mark the return of Woofstock to Sioux Falls at Remedy Brewing Company
Woofstock 2021 this Saturday at Remedy Brewing Company
SD Supreme Court weighs unsealing documents in investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford