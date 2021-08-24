Two South Dakota men arrested after person found dead in Utah

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota men were arrested Sunday after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle, according to a Utah Sheriff’s Office press release.

Juab County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a “disturbance” at the Park and Pump gas station in Mona, Utah just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, authorities found a female victim had died from an apparent gunshot wound. Her name or age was not released.

Police arrested David Manuel Mestas, 26, of Sioux Falls, and Richard Anthony Sanchez, 26, of Rapid City, for their suspected involvement in the victim’s death. They are being held in the Juab County Jail.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, but authorities did not say how they believe the two men were each involved.

