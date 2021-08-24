Veteran mental heath inquiries on the rise amid Afghanistan withdrawal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ongoing events in the Middle East are having an effect here at home.

Veterans who served in Afghanistan are reliving some of the conflict, and for many, it’s impacting their mental health.

Heather Bullerman, a program manager for the South Dakota Department of Veteran Affairs, says the department has seen an uptick in mental health inquires since Afghanistan has re-entered the public spotlight.

“There are veterans that are having flashbacks, or they are concerned about people that they served with, and the Afghan people that assisted them while they were overseas, just kind of questioning whether their service was valid and if it was worth the sacrifices that were made by them and others,” Bullerman said.

As a veteran herself, who served in Iraq, Bullerman knows the toll seeing these types of images again can have on those who were on the ground over the last 20 years.

“They are reliving the things that happened to them,” Bullerman said. “When they see what’s going on on TV, the fighting, the scrambling, these are things they may have experienced while were overseas, and they are reliving those moments again as they’re seeing unfold on TV.”

But, there is help available.

“We are here and we are wanting to serve our veterans, just like they served us,” Rachel Bark, Chief of the Mental Health Service Line for the Sioux Falls VA, said.

The VA offers several services and programs to support veterans.

“We have outpatient therapy, as well as psychiatry, both individual groups, and families as well, and we also have walk-in appointments where they can come into our primary care facilities and access mental health through that as well,” Bark said.

It’s also up to loved ones and peers to step up.

“If you see a friend or family member that’s a veteran that is struggling right now, reach out to them, go have lunch with them, go play a sport, go do something with them and make sure they’re getting out of the house, and that they’re not staying inside and letting all these emotions and feelings get to them,” Bullerman said.

Bullerman encourages any veteran struggling with their mental health to reach out.

You can call the Veterans Crisis Line 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

A confidential crisis chate is available at VeteransCrisisLine.net

