Woofstock 2021 this Saturday at Remedy Brewing Company

Saturday will mark the return of Woofstock to Sioux Falls at Remedy Brewing Company
By Cooper Seamer
Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday will mark the return of Woofstock to Sioux Falls at Remedy Brewing Company. The event, hosted by Dakota Dachshund Rescue, helps serve as one of the groups’ main fundraisers, helping pay medical costs for rescues.

“Vetting costs are huge for us. I think last year we spent over $75,000. So that’s a lot of money to raise to take care of the dogs. We do have adoption fees that cover part of it, but not even close to all of it.” said Dakota Dachshund Founder & President Diane Wade.

The second annual event will feature a number of vendors and family activities. It will also feature live music and select food items. Wade said it’s a great opportunity for both dogs and their owners to socialize.

“Downtown Sioux Falls is just an awesome place to live with dogs right now. It’s become a real dog friendly community.” said Wade.

The rescue is now in it’s 14th year in the community. While Wade said they’ve been able to expand their reach over time to help rescue dogs, fundraising is still a vital part of keeping their operations going. And anything raised will go a long way.

“We’ve remained a small rescue group, just local. But the fundraising is huge for us.”

Woofstock 2021 takes place Saturday, August 28th at Remedy Brewing Company from 2-7 p.m.

