Alexandra Todd joins Dakota News Now Thursday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a new face coming to mornings on Dakota News Now.

Alexandra Todd will join Erik Thorstenson and Meteorologist Aaron Doudna weekday mornings on Dakota News Now.

Alexandra has been in Sioux Falls for the past few weeks, training with the Dakota News Now team, and checking out all that Sioux Falls has to offer.

She makes her debut Thursday morning.

Alexandra grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she developed a passion for storytelling and the arts. On her family’s farm, she also learned to care for Scottish Highland steers and considers herself both a country and city girl!

She holds a Master’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Medill School of Journalism, Media & Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University in Chicago.

As a new resident of South Dakota, Alexandra is proud to report that she is now “Mad About Sioux Falls!”

