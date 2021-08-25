Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Alexandra Todd joins Dakota News Now Thursday morning

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a new face coming to mornings on Dakota News Now.

Alexandra Todd will join Erik Thorstenson and Meteorologist Aaron Doudna weekday mornings on Dakota News Now.

Alexandra has been in Sioux Falls for the past few weeks, training with the Dakota News Now team, and checking out all that Sioux Falls has to offer.

She makes her debut Thursday morning.

Alexandra grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she developed a passion for storytelling and the arts. On her family’s farm, she also learned to care for Scottish Highland steers and considers herself both a country and city girl!

She holds a Master’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Medill School of Journalism, Media & Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University in Chicago.

As a new resident of South Dakota, Alexandra is proud to report that she is now “Mad About Sioux Falls!”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Supreme Court weighs unsealing documents in investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford
A police car.
Two South Dakota men arrested after person found dead in Utah
Despite two delays, Team South Dakota prevailed in Monday’s game, earning them a spot in the...
South Dakota beats Oregon, moves onto quarterfinals in Little League World Series
Photo of the cleanup effort following a spill on the Keystone Pipeline near Amherst, S.D. in...
Report: Keystone Pipeline spills caused by design, manufacturing issues
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

In this photo provided by the United States Forest Service, smoke billows during a defensive...
Closure of popular Minnesota wilderness area extended because of fires
The Sioux Falls School District starts the new school year on Thursday.
Sioux Falls Public Schools start new year on Thursday
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Brookings city council meeting 8-24
Brookings city council pass resolution recommending mask be worn inside