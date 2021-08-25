Bike supply shortage leaves stores looking to keep up with demand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls’ bike trails are busier than ever, matching the demand for outdoor activities. And for Spoke-N-Sport owner Chad Pickard, setting up their 3rd store close by on South Cliff Ave was a no-brainer.

“We tried to find where can we have a retail store that’s adjacent to the multi-use trail, because we felt like that would serve the multi-use trail the best.” said Pickard.

But right as planning got underway, the pandemic began and shortened supply for almost every product. That includes bikes, parts, and accessories. It’s something Pickard said they have been dealing with, and will continue to deal with for the future ahead.

“This is not fun for us either. But they come in and they want to see selection, they want to see options. And unfortunately, in some of those categories of bikes, there might not be a lot of options. Our industry isn’t going to catch back up until about 2028.”

He said his stores, like many in the industry, will be going through their supplies as quickly as they get them. So they’ll put more focus on educating customers on what exact supplies they’ll need for their lifestyles, and put an emphasis on maintaining the bikes they already own.

“There’s a lot of circumstances where we can’t get bikes, so we are doing a lot more service as well. Which is great. People are taking their bikes to other garages. They’re getting a couple more miles on them, a couple more years on them.” said Pickard.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.