Gorsett knows his team has even more strengths that we haven’t seen yet at the LLWS

South Dakota takes on California Wednesday at 4:00 CT
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILLIAMSPORT, PA (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota head coach Mike Gorsett has already said his team might as well go ahead and win the whole thing at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA> They have won the first two games on a no-hitter from Gavin Weir who struck out 16 batters and then Weir belted a 3-run home run in the 5th inning to break a scoreless tie against Oregon on Monday as Maddux Munson tossed a 1-hitter, backed by spectacular defense.

But Gorsett knows his team has more than we’ve see so far with more good pitching and offense that has been relatively quiet. ”Offensively we haven’t gotten to show that much here at the World Series. Our relief pitchers we haven’t got to showcase them as well. So I feel really good about our chances. I feel really good going forward and now we just have to execute.”

His Sioux Falls Little League team plays against Wednesday with 4 unbeaten teams left against California, a team that has won it’s 2 games by a combined score of 19-0.

