Hy-Vee adding Wahlburgers in one Sioux Falls store

Wahlburgers' BBQ Bacon Burger
Wahlburgers' BBQ Bacon Burger(Wahlburgers)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SiouxFalls.Business) - Hy-Vee is adding a counter-service version of its Wahlburgers restaurant at its Marion Road location.

The menu will be similar to other Wahlburgers locations, with a lineup of signature burgers. Chef Paul Wahlberg created the Wahlburgers franchise, along with brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg.

Read the full story on SiouxFalls.Business.

