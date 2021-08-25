Hy-Vee adding Wahlburgers in one Sioux Falls store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SiouxFalls.Business) - Hy-Vee is adding a counter-service version of its Wahlburgers restaurant at its Marion Road location.

The menu will be similar to other Wahlburgers locations, with a lineup of signature burgers. Chef Paul Wahlberg created the Wahlburgers franchise, along with brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg.

