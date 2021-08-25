Increasing Chances of Rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s going to be a little cooler today across most of the region. We’re talking about highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for most. The humidity will be slightly lower, but it’s still going to be a little muggy out there. There’s also a slight chance we could see a few stray showers or thunderstorms later this evening and into tonight.

Rain chances will start to increase overnight and into Thursday. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely across the region for most of Thursday and will continue into Thursday night. Some of those thunderstorms could be on the strong side with the main threats being large hail and strong wind gusts. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday. Rain could linger into the first half of Friday, but it looks like it should all be wrapped up just in time for high school football games. We’ll end the week with highs back in the 80s.

More chances for showers and thunderstorms will be present this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for most. Right now, it looks like we’ll dry out for the first part of next week with highs in the low to mid 80s.

