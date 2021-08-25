Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Increasing Chances of Rain

Some Severe Weather Possible
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s going to be a little cooler today across most of the region. We’re talking about highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for most. The humidity will be slightly lower, but it’s still going to be a little muggy out there. There’s also a slight chance we could see a few stray showers or thunderstorms later this evening and into tonight.

Rain chances will start to increase overnight and into Thursday. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely across the region for most of Thursday and will continue into Thursday night. Some of those thunderstorms could be on the strong side with the main threats being large hail and strong wind gusts. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday. Rain could linger into the first half of Friday, but it looks like it should all be wrapped up just in time for high school football games. We’ll end the week with highs back in the 80s.

More chances for showers and thunderstorms will be present this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for most. Right now, it looks like we’ll dry out for the first part of next week with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Supreme Court weighs unsealing documents in investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford
Despite two delays, Team South Dakota prevailed in Monday’s game, earning them a spot in the...
South Dakota beats Oregon, moves onto quarterfinals in Little League World Series
A police car.
Two South Dakota men arrested after person found dead in Utah
Photo of the cleanup effort following a spill on the Keystone Pipeline near Amherst, S.D. in...
Report: Keystone Pipeline spills caused by design, manufacturing issues
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
On and Off Again Storm Chances
TUE
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update
Multiple chances for showers and storms are on the way
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Storm Chances Continue