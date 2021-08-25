Avera Medical Minute
Iowa sees virus surge, youth infections up as schools return

FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, a medical worker places a swab in a vial while testing the homeless for COVID-19 through the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, during the new coronavirus pandemic, in Miami. An Associated Press analysis finds that most states are not meeting the minimum levels of testing suggested by the federal government and recommended by public health researchers even as many of them begin to reopen their shattered economies. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Public health officials in Iowa’s largest county are sounding alarms that too few people are wearing masks and getting vaccinated as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climb in the state to levels not seen since January.

The surge of the delta variant of COVID-19 comes as schools go back into session banned from requiring masks by a Republican legislature and governor.

The Iowa Department of Public Health in its weekly update Wednesday added 42 deaths, bringing the state total to 6,268 deaths. The state reported 7,619 positive tests in the past seven days. It said 17% of the positive tests were among those under age 17, up from 13%.

