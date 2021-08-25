Jabari’s 2 home run night not enough as Cleburne rallies in the 9th

CLEBURNE, TX (Dakota News Now) -Jabari Henry belted a 2-run homer in the first inning and then again in the 5th as the Birds built a 5-2 lead. But the Railroaders of Cleburne rallied for 3 runs in the bottom of the 9th for a 6-5 win. The same two teams play again Wednesday in the Lone Star State.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.