Lincoln sweeps two from Yankton in softball

2nd-ranked Patriots stay unbeaten
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Patriots are now 8-0 after a sweep of Yankton Tuesday night at Sherman park. The Patriots used a 5-run 3rd inning to break open a close game and win 10-1 and then won the nightcap 12-2. The Patriots are ranked 2nd in the Class “A” poll and Harrisburg is #1 in defense of it’s state title.

