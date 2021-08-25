455 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 455 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 129,866. 124,391 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health.

Active cases in the state are now at 3,416.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized has grown to 145. Overall, 6,717 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 400,937 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. 369,350 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported one new death Wednesday. The state’s death toll is now at 2,059.

