O’Gorman’s Jayson Poppinga knows there’s an upside to opening the season with the Dakota Bowl and Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota Bowl started the year I came to South Dakota thanks to Bob Burns... This year it’s XLIII as the Knights will have a re-match with Roosevelt. They hosted the Riders at The MAC last year and it didn’t go so well (48-0 RHS) for the home team. But this is a new year which much different squads.

And Jayson Poppinga is excited for the big day to kick off the season. And he sees a big up-side in starting with their arch rivals. “I think the good thing about week one is our kids are motivated to go out and play well. We’ve got a lot of kids who are playing for spots and we’re going to rotate kids in and out to see who’s going to win those spots down the road and hopefully that’s going to pay off for us that we can put it behind us and look at our schedule because it’s a challenging schedule,” says the 6th year Knights head coach.

The Knights will have a Roosevelt transfer at quarterback and the Riders starter last year Taylen Ashley is now at Jefferson. Kickoff is at 7:30 at McEneaney Field.

