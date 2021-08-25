Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash

(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By Associated Press and Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A prosecutor says South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will avoid a trial and take a plea deal for misdemeanor traffic charges in a crash last year in which he hit and killed a man who was walking near a rural highway.

Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore declined to give further details of the arrangement. Moore said Wednesday that Ravnsborg will enter the plea Thursday.

The widow of the man killed, Joseph Boever, has indicated she plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Ravnsborg.

Ravnsborg told investigators he thought he struck a deer while driving home from a fundraiser late on Sept. 12.

Ravnsborg will not need to be present during Thursday’s court hearing to submit the plea deal. Additionally, the gag order will be lifted following the deal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Supreme Court weighs unsealing documents in investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford
A police car.
Two South Dakota men arrested after person found dead in Utah
Despite two delays, Team South Dakota prevailed in Monday’s game, earning them a spot in the...
South Dakota beats Oregon, moves onto quarterfinals in Little League World Series
Photo of the cleanup effort following a spill on the Keystone Pipeline near Amherst, S.D. in...
Report: Keystone Pipeline spills caused by design, manufacturing issues
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

S.D. DMV Kiosk
South Dakota DMV adds new functions to kiosks
Wahlburgers' BBQ Bacon Burger
Hy-Vee adding Wahlburgers in one Sioux Falls store
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
455 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
Get a COVID shot at State Fair, walk away with $100 reward