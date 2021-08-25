Sioux Falls advances in Little League World Series
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls is advancing in the Little League World Series after defeating Torrence, CA 1-0 on Wednesday.
Sioux Falls’ Gavin Weir throws a no-hitter with 14 K’s in his final game.
Sioux Falls advances to the Tom Seaver Bracket Championship and will play Saturday at 11:30 am on KSFY.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
