Sioux Falls advances in Little League World Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls is advancing in the Little League World Series after defeating Torrence, CA 1-0 on Wednesday.

Sioux Falls’ Gavin Weir throws a no-hitter with 14 K’s in his final game.

Sioux Falls advances to the Tom Seaver Bracket Championship and will play Saturday at 11:30 am on KSFY.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

