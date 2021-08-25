Sioux Falls Mother of Afghanistan veteran speaks out on withdrawal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Susan Bunger’s son Erik joined the U.S. military just before the events of 9/11.

Erik served one tour in Afghanistan before sustaining injuries and an infection that would eventually lead to his death.

Many Americans have already been able to get out of Afghanistan as the Taliban has taken over the country. But, Bunger talked about the importance of getting Afghans who helped the U.S. out of the country as well.

“Erik was always talking about the kindness of the Afghan people,” Bunger said.

Erik built close relationships with many of the Afghans he fought alongside with and she says he along with many other soldiers would hate to see them left behind as the U.S. leaves the country.

Many soldiers involved in the war including Erik faced mental and emotional struggles as days were consistently filled with high-stress situations.

“Their emotions over there as soldiers would be constantly torn because they would be going on a long mission and then the minute they would get back they’d be told okay you need to go open a girls school,” Bunger said.

Erik used to say that many Americans had forgotten about the war in Afghanistan and the men and women stationed there.

“There’s a reason why Afghanistan is called ‘forgotistan’ as a war because most people have forgotten we were there,” Bunger said.

