Someone You Should Know: Getting the job done despite any challenges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s Someone You Should Know is someone we all know well here at Dakota News Now.

Jeremy Wagner got his start working full-time at KSFY, about ten years ago.

“Well, I was sitting in my apartment in here in town, and I was watching Jeopardy! one day. The 11 o’clock version of Jeopardy! And I flipped back early for final Jeopardy! and I saw a little advertisement promo that they needed someone to work master control,” said Jeremy.

Shortly after, he was hired. With a smile on his face, and an ability to make others around him laugh, you wouldn’t know about the obstacle Jeremy has faced in his life.

“I have Cerebral Palsy. I was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy when I was three years old. I have a twin brother, and he started to walk and move around a little bit and develop a little faster than I was. I didn’t walk independently. Back when I was a little younger, my mom would grab me under my arms and give me support at my trunk and stuff. I could take a few steps. We’d do a few laps here and there. But ever since I got into high school I wasn’t really walking. I was always in a wheelchair,” said Jeremy.

That didn’t stop the Parkston native from graduating from college at Southwest Minnesota State to later excelling in his position at Dakota News Now.

“I’m what’s called a technical media producer. So pretty much I’m responsible for all the syndicated shows that get played and making sure they’re checked in and making sure they’re cut right and on the air when they are supposed to be. And all the commercials get played like they are supposed to. And during the newscasts and that kind of stuff, I run the teleprompter to make sure the anchors look as good as possible,” said Jeremy.

There are daily challenges.

“Takes me longer to do stuff. A person that can get their stuff done in 20 minutes. It may take me a half hour to do it. So I come in a little bit earlier and make sure I get my work done because it’s due at the same time no matter what,” said Jeremy.

“It became evident right from the time that we hired him, how special he was how hard he worked, how dedicated he was. We decided to create an award named after him. Which is the ‘Jeremy Wagner Employee of the Year Award. He was of course the first winner of that award. He basically set the standard for what excellent is about here at Dakota News Now,” said Dakota News Now General Manager and President Jim Berman.

“The key is you just gotta keep coming back to it. Keep getting the job done the best you can every day,” said Jeremy.

After he first won it in 2014, there have been eight other winners of the Jeremy Wagner Employee of the Year Award here at Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.