South Dakota DMV adds new functions to kiosks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans can now complete five different transactions by using a DMV Now Kiosk.

Initially, users could only renew a vehicle’s registration at these kiosks, which are located at a number of locations across the state. Now, South Dakotans can update contact information, renew a driver’s license, print a seller’s permit, or report the sale of a vehicle.

This comes after the South Dakota Department of Motor Vehicles announced they doubled the number of locations for drivers to access the kiosks earlier this summer.

Officials say kiosk usage has increased 180% in a 5-year span, from 53,069 kiosk users in Fiscal Year 2017 to 148,483 kiosk users in Fiscal Year 2021.

South Dakotans can complete a transaction at any kiosk across the state. The kiosk does not have to be in the same county you live in. Officials say to bring your South Dakota driver’s license or ID card and have a form of payment ready (credit or debit card). You can find more information about how to use these kiosks here.

A full list of kiosk locations is available here.

