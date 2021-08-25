Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota DMV adds new functions to kiosks

S.D. DMV Kiosk
S.D. DMV Kiosk(South Dakota Dept. of Motor Vehicles)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans can now complete five different transactions by using a DMV Now Kiosk.

Initially, users could only renew a vehicle’s registration at these kiosks, which are located at a number of locations across the state. Now, South Dakotans can update contact information, renew a driver’s license, print a seller’s permit, or report the sale of a vehicle.

This comes after the South Dakota Department of Motor Vehicles announced they doubled the number of locations for drivers to access the kiosks earlier this summer.

Officials say kiosk usage has increased 180% in a 5-year span, from 53,069 kiosk users in Fiscal Year 2017 to 148,483 kiosk users in Fiscal Year 2021.

South Dakotans can complete a transaction at any kiosk across the state. The kiosk does not have to be in the same county you live in. Officials say to bring your South Dakota driver’s license or ID card and have a form of payment ready (credit or debit card). You can find more information about how to use these kiosks here.

A full list of kiosk locations is available here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Supreme Court weighs unsealing documents in investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford
A police car.
Two South Dakota men arrested after person found dead in Utah
Despite two delays, Team South Dakota prevailed in Monday’s game, earning them a spot in the...
South Dakota beats Oregon, moves onto quarterfinals in Little League World Series
Photo of the cleanup effort following a spill on the Keystone Pipeline near Amherst, S.D. in...
Report: Keystone Pipeline spills caused by design, manufacturing issues
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash
Wahlburgers' BBQ Bacon Burger
Hy-Vee adding Wahlburgers in one Sioux Falls store
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
455 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Wednesday
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
Get a COVID shot at State Fair, walk away with $100 reward