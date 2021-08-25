Avera Medical Minute
Students provide economic boost as they return to state campuses

Students return to campuses across South Dakota.
By Scott Engen
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students have returned to college campuses all across South Dakota, and for communities like Brookings, when the students come back for classes it can certainly be felt in the local economy.

Each fall, thousands of students flood Brookings for the beginning of the school year.

In addition to filling the classrooms on the South Dakota State University campus, they fill up shops and restaurants throughout the city.

“We have all the retail stores maxed out, we see it in the sales tax, we see it in our establishments, we see it in our hotels,” Erick Rangel, Brookings Chief Finance Officer, said. “Move-in weekend here is a big deal, and everybody plans for that.”

Those dollars coming in provide a critical boost to spending in the community.

“They are a big piece of our economy, for sure,” Rangel said.

It’s a similar story for college towns across the state, like Madison, which is home to Dakota State University.

“It’s noticeable when our students are here, particularly as we’ve been through the COVID period, where there weren’t a lot of people going downtown. To have the students back and active, it makes an impact,” José-Marie Griffiths, Dakota State University President, said.

According to data from the city, Brookings saw more than a million dollars lost in 2020 because of the impact the pandemic had on students.

“It’s all of what students drive, and it’s not just them consuming it, it’s the visitors, it’s what they generate for our economy,” Rangel said.

For both Brookings and Madison, students have truly become a fabric of the community, and their value goes far beyond just dollars and cents.

“They’re welcomed by members of the community, they’re welcomed by the retailers and the restaurants in town, the (Madison Area Chamber of Commerce) hosts a hot dog event for them, and it’s just a very, very warm relationship,” Griffiths said.

