Washington and Lincoln both victorious on opening night of volleyball season
Warriors roll in battle of #2 and #3
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2nd-ranked Washington Warriors certainly looked like it Tuesday night when they opened the season with a 3-0 sweep of #3 Roosevelt in Class “AA”. And the Jefferson Cavaliers hung tough with Lincoln but dropped their first-ever match in school history 3-1 at the Patriots gym.
