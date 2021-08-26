Avera Medical Minute
472 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday

(KEVN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 472 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 130,337. 124,622 of those cases are considered recovered.

The state also reported an increase in active cases. 3,655 cases are considered active in South Dakota, an increase of 239 from Wednesday.

The number of South Dakota currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus also increased Thursday. The number has grown to 156, an increase of 11 from Wednesday. Overall, 2,060 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 400,958 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. 370,264 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported one new death Thursday. The state’s death toll is now at 2,060.

