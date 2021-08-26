All American Blood Drive scheduled for Labor Day weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local blood supplies remain low. As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, the Community Blood Bank wants to make sure there is enough blood for those who need it.

That’s why Dakota News Now, Avera McKennan Fitness Center and Culver’s are coming together to secure the blood supply for the community by hosting the annual All American community blood drive on Friday, September 3 from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The blood drive will take place at Avera McKennan Fitness Center, 3400 S. Southeastern Avenue.

Donors can log onto www.cbblifeblood.org and select “events”, September 3 and Dakota News Now / Avera McKennan Fitness Center or call 605-331-3222.

All who donate receive an event t-shirt, 3-day visitor pass to the Avera McKennan Fitness Center, and a pint of Culver’s custard.

“Blood donations continue to be severely affected by COVID-19 throughout the last 1 ½ years. As we look towards the close of the summer, traditionally when a time blood shortages are common, the situation is critical with our community’s blood supply, said Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank. “We are hoping to get ahead and build a reserve to assist with the potential blood usage through the Labor Day weekend for those patients who need a blood transfusion, such as those with cancer, requiring an organ transplant, undergoing emergency surgeries and many other serious medical condition. Donating blood on the bloodmobile is a safe process and only takes 30 minutes to save up to three local lives. If you have never donating blood or new to our great community, we invite you to join with Dakota News Now to impact our community patients by scheduling your donation at this event.”

Community Blood Bank was founded by Sanford Medical Center and Avera McKennan Hospital in 1976 to be the sole blood provider to local area hospitals.

Community Blood Bank is the sole blood provider to all Sioux Falls hospitals. When you give blood on the bloodmobile you will directly save local lives in your community.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health.

Donors exhibiting cold or flu symptoms are unable to donate.

Valid identification is required at the time of registration.

It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluid prior to donating blood.

With policies associated in addressing COVID-19, it is strongly recommended that all donors schedule appointments.

For information log onto www.cbblifeblood.org or call 1-877-877-3070.

