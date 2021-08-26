Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Authorities: Illegal u-turn on Hwy 11 causes two-vehicle crash Wednesday

Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say an illegal u-turn caused a crash southeast of Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on South Dakota Highway 11 and Julie Dr. near Shindler, just before 2 pm. Authorities say a Honda Accord was traveling southbound and attempted to make a u-turn, causing the crash.

The driver of the Honda was cited for making an illegal u-turn and driving with no valid license. The owner of the Honda was also cited for no insurance. The backseat passenger sustained minor injuries, authorities say.

The LCSO was assisted on scene by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Harrisburg Community Fire Department, Patient Care EMS, and Eastgate Towing.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash
Despite the trauma, pins, screws, cages, and rods holding her together, she has chosen to...
Arrowhead Parkway crash survivor shares story and recovery update
Alexandra Todd joins Erik Thorstenson and Meteorologist Aaron Doudna beginning Thursday morning...
Alexandra Todd joins Dakota News Now Thursday morning
Team's South Dakota State championship shirt and slogan
Sioux Falls advances in Little League World Series
Wahlburgers' BBQ Bacon Burger
Hy-Vee adding Wahlburgers in one Sioux Falls store

Latest News

The annual McCrossan Rodeo takes place this Saturday out at the McCrossan Boys Ranch. Christy...
McCrossan Rodeo takes place Saturday
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
Ravnsborg pleads no contest to misdemeanor charges in fatal crash
Little League watch party
Sioux Falls Little League team one win away from World Series Final
Sioux Fall Little League team one win away from World Series Final
Sioux Fall Little League team one win away from World Series Final