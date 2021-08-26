Authorities: Illegal u-turn on Hwy 11 causes two-vehicle crash Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say an illegal u-turn caused a crash southeast of Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on South Dakota Highway 11 and Julie Dr. near Shindler, just before 2 pm. Authorities say a Honda Accord was traveling southbound and attempted to make a u-turn, causing the crash.

The driver of the Honda was cited for making an illegal u-turn and driving with no valid license. The owner of the Honda was also cited for no insurance. The backseat passenger sustained minor injuries, authorities say.

The LCSO was assisted on scene by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Harrisburg Community Fire Department, Patient Care EMS, and Eastgate Towing.

