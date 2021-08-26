Chance of Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Thursday Evening, Overnight Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We had a nasty complex of thunderstorms that brought damaging winds across northeast South Dakota into southwest Minnesota Thursday morning. These storms brought a wind gust to 78 mph near Benson, MN and a 75 mph wind gust at the Watertown Airport. Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecasted to redevelop once again heading into our Thursday evening and Thursday night.

TONIGHT: A warm front will be slowly tracking north towards the I-90 corridor. Showers and thunderstorms will redevelop across the area during the evening and spread east throughout the night. The conditions are favorable for storms to become strong to severe, especially along and south of Highway 14. There is a slight, level two risk in place south of Highway 14, and an enhanced, level three risk east and southeast of a line from Marshall to Sioux Falls to Yankton. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, with large hail and an isolated tornado or two possible as well. Heavy rainfall could be a threat as well as some models show storms training over the same areas. Be sure to have a way to get those weather alerts this evening into the overnight and stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates. Lows will fall back into the 60s.

FRIDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms may linger during the morning hours, but skies should clear into the afternoon and it should turn out to be a pleasant afternoon. That will be short-lived as chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Friday night as another system approaches. A few strong to severe storms are possible across northern South Dakota. Highs will top out in the upper 70s north with 80s south. Lows range from around 60 north to around 70 south.

WEEKEND: More showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday as the system tracks east. There is yet another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and Saturday night, mainly along and east of the James River. Sunday is looking much better with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Rain chances could return to the area Sunday night as another weak system approaches. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 Saturday, cooling back into the 70s and 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The forecast will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with sporadic chances of showers and thunderstorms as some weak systems track across the area. Temperatures will remain slightly above average to begin the week, in the upper 70s to upper 80s. By the end of the week, highs look to cool back into the 70s to low to mid 80s.

