Highball to open this week

Downtown’s newest cocktail bar, Highball, will open this Friday. (Courtesy: SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown’s newest cocktail bar, Highball, will open this Friday.

It’s the latest offering from The Carpenter Bar Group, which also owns The Treasury, and it’s located in the first floor of Railyard Flats along East Eighth Street next to East Bank Depot.

“We’re here to be an amenity to the building and to the neighborhood,” co-owner Anne Haber said. “We love the space, and we’ve really enjoyed bringing this to life.”

A highball historically was a white sphere mounted on a pole next to railroad tracks. If the ball was at the top of the pole, the train had permission to move ahead at full steam.

In cocktail terms, a highball is a type of high, tall glass, as well as a type of drink. The classic is a whiskey highball, but it can be many tall drinks that combine a base spirit with a nonalcoholic mixer or two.

“We’ll be adding to the menu in the future with a few kinds of cheeseballs and other “ball-inspired” small plates like meatballs,” Haber said.

Highball opens Tuesday through Saturday at 3 p.m.

Read the full story on SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

