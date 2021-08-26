Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse

Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting near the county...
Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting near the county courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting near the county courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee.

Kankakee Mayor Christopher Curtis told the Associated Press via text message that suspects in the shooting Thursday morning have been taken into custody.

David Guzman, an assistant to the mayor, says there is no longer any danger to the public.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV that the shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. near the courthouse and the county jail.

Kankakee is a community of about 26,000 people about 60 miles south of Chicago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash
Despite the trauma, pins, screws, cages, and rods holding her together, she has chosen to...
Arrowhead Parkway crash survivor shares story and recovery update
Alexandra Todd joins Erik Thorstenson and Meteorologist Aaron Doudna beginning Thursday morning...
Alexandra Todd joins Dakota News Now Thursday morning
Team's South Dakota State championship shirt and slogan
Sioux Falls advances in Little League World Series
Wahlburgers' BBQ Bacon Burger
Hy-Vee adding Wahlburgers in one Sioux Falls store

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Officials: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport attack
472 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday
Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of...
OpenTable helps restaurants verify customers’ vaccination status
Police in Massachusetts say a man stole an Amazon delivery van on Wednesday and led police on a...
WATCH: Suspect leads police on high-speed chase in stolen Amazon van