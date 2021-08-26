Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

New-Look Roosevelt hoping to repeat history at the Dakota Bowl

Riders won 48-0 last year
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The high school football season gets underway for Roosevelt this weekend in the 43rd Bob Burns Dakota Bowl against O’Gorman.

Roosevelt certainly hopes it looks a lot like the 42nd Dakota Bowl when they spoiled O’Gorman’s signature event with a 48-0 blowout last year.

These Riders will look a lot different though. Aside from the usual amount of graduation turnover, they lost starting quarterback Taylen Ashley and several other players to the new program at Jefferson High School. Fortunately head coach Kim Nelson has got most of his big and physical offensive line back.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash
SD Supreme Court weighs unsealing documents in investigation of billionaire T. Denny Sanford
A police car.
Two South Dakota men arrested after person found dead in Utah
Alexandra Todd joins Erik Thorstenson and Meteorologist Aaron Doudna beginning Thursday morning...
Alexandra Todd joins Dakota News Now Thursday morning
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Named new SDSU Starting QB
SDSU names Chris Oladokun starting quarterback
June 16th Plays of the Week
Plays of the Week
Sioux Falls Little League reacts to World Series win over Torrence
Sioux Falls-Torrence Little League World Series Reaction
Team's South Dakota State championship shirt and slogan
Sioux Falls advances in Little League World Series