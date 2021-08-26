New-Look Roosevelt hoping to repeat history at the Dakota Bowl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The high school football season gets underway for Roosevelt this weekend in the 43rd Bob Burns Dakota Bowl against O’Gorman.

Roosevelt certainly hopes it looks a lot like the 42nd Dakota Bowl when they spoiled O’Gorman’s signature event with a 48-0 blowout last year.

These Riders will look a lot different though. Aside from the usual amount of graduation turnover, they lost starting quarterback Taylen Ashley and several other players to the new program at Jefferson High School. Fortunately head coach Kim Nelson has got most of his big and physical offensive line back.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.