Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Showers and thunderstorms are likely as we head through the rest of our Thursday. Some of the rain with these thunderstorms could be heavy at times. We also have an enhanced risk of severe weather later today for parts of Minnesota and Iowa. Thunderstorms that move through could have large hail and strong wind gusts. An isolated tornado is not out of the question. Most of the region along and south of Highway 14 is in a slight risk of severe weather today. Make sure you stay weather aware! Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Chances of showers and severe thunderstorms will continue tonight into Friday. We should start to see things clear out of here by Friday night, just in time for some local football games! Highs Friday will get back into the 80s for most. Another round of showers and thunderstorms look likely heading into the weekend. Again, some of those storms could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the 80s Saturday before falling into the 70s Sunday.

We’ll get a break from the action early next week. There will be plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Another round of showers and storms will be possible Wednesday with highs staying in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll dry out for the end of next week with highs falling into the low 80s.

