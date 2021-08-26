SDSU names Chris Oladokun starting quarterback

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State football has virtually everyone back from a team that made the FCS National Championship game.

The one question this fall has been whether Keaton Heide or Chris Oladokun would be under center at quarterback with prior starters Mark Gronowski and J’Bore Gibbs out for the season with injuries.

Today we got our answer with head coach John Stiegelmeier naming graduate transfer senior Chris Oladokun the starter for the September 3rd opener at Colorado State.

After originally starting his career at South Florida, Oladokun went to Samford where he played in 19 games. His best season was 2019 when he passed for more than 2,000 yards, ran for nearly 500 and had 23 total touchdowns.

Though this will be the third straight year SDSU has had a new starter at quarterback, that prior experience is a big reason Chris says he’s been able to adapt to his new team and learn so quickly, and his confidence to go with it was no doubt a factor in the decision.

The Jackrabbits and CSU kick off at 8:00 PM on September 3 in a game that will be nationally televised on FS 1.

