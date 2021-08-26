Sioux Fall Little League team one win away from World Series Final

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League team won a nail-bitter Wednesday to advance in the Little League World Series.

Many of the players’ families were there in Williamsport, PA cheering on the team, but some family members had to come back home after their last game for work. They still found a way to cheer on the team, with members of the Sioux Falls community.

Robin Mediger had to come back home for work, while her son Cason and the rest of the Sioux Falls team keep competing at the Little League World Series.

“These boys have been dragging around Wiffle balls and bats since they were 2-years-old, and we knew they all had great things in them then and they’re just showing us now that they can and we’re really proud of them,” Robin Mediger said.

Cason’s sister Kaylee Mediger also had to come back for work, so it is a little strange watching the game here.

“Being there and being here is so different, being there is like a different world I can’t even describe,” Kaylee said.

But for them, it’s also cool to see how much support the team is getting back home.

“We’ve seen pictures and we’ve seen videos but being here it’s totally different it’s packed. It’s awesome having the support from Sioux Falls, it’s great,” Kaylee said.

The team out in Williamsport has really become everyone’s team here in Sioux Falls, as they continue to show the world what they got

“Seeing everyone really rally together, it’s been a really cool moment of unity and giving us something positive in our community, so being able to watch these young athletes there’s just nothing like it,” Sioux Falls City Councilor Christine Erickson said.

The Mediger’s enjoyed watching the game here in Sioux Falls, but are looking to head back and support the team in person.

