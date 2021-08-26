Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Little League families looking to offset travel costs

Sioux Falls Little League celebrates with Gavin Weir following his three-run homerun during...
Sioux Falls Little League celebrates with Gavin Weir following his three-run homerun during their 7-0 win over Missouri State Champion Columbia at the Midwest Regional on Sunday
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League team has made it nearly all the way in the Little League World Series and they’re hoping for some support to finish on top.

The Sioux Falls Little League team posted on Facebook Thursday that it is looking for donations to help offset costs for players’ families. According to the post, travel is costing upwards of $10,000 for each family.

The Sioux Falls Little League team has been on the road for nearly a month competing. Sioux Falls most recently defeated Torrance Wednesday and will play again this Saturday on KSFY.

If interested in donating, head to the Sioux Falls Little League team’s Facebook Page.

