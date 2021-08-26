Sioux Falls Little League families looking to offset travel costs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League team has made it nearly all the way in the Little League World Series and they’re hoping for some support to finish on top.

The Sioux Falls Little League team posted on Facebook Thursday that it is looking for donations to help offset costs for players’ families. According to the post, travel is costing upwards of $10,000 for each family.

The Sioux Falls Little League team has been on the road for nearly a month competing. Sioux Falls most recently defeated Torrance Wednesday and will play again this Saturday on KSFY.

If interested in donating, head to the Sioux Falls Little League team’s Facebook Page.

