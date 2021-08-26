Avera Medical Minute
Taylor Scott Band coming to Levitt at the Falls Saturday

The Taylor Scott Band will be at the Levitt Shell Saturday, August 28 to energize the audience with songs that have generated plenty of attention in the music industry.(SCOTT LUKES PHOTOGRAPHYLUKES.COM | Taylor Scott Band)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Taylor Scott Band will be at the Levitt Shell Saturday, August 28 to energize the audience with songs that have generated plenty of attention in the music industry. The band’s debut album, All We Have, has landed on Americana radio charts and has received support from artists like Los Lobos, Dave Alvin, Jimmy Gilmore, and Buddy Guy. Guitarist, singer, and songwriter Taylor Scott has been across the country in Missouri, Colorado, and Wyoming. His tours have taken him to other countries but he says Sioux Falls and South Dakota always stood out to him.

“The people of Sioux Falls have been so cool to us so consistently, generous, and sweet,” Scott said. “I have friends there now, so I can’t wait to get in front of a couple thousand of you guys.”

Debut album for Taylor Scott Band
Debut album for Taylor Scott Band(Taylor Scott Band)

You can listen to some of the band’s songs here.

