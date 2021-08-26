Avera Medical Minute
Vast Broadband to restart construction in Sioux Falls

Vast Broadband addresses homeowner concerns about expansion plan
Vast Broadband addresses homeowner concerns about expansion plan(Cordell Wright)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Vast Broadband is set to restart construction in the Sioux Falls area after pushback from residents and the city over the installation of its equipment.

Vast Broadband began its three-year $60 million expansion plan recently with the goal to bring fiber-optic to the majority of Sioux Falls, but some residents were unhappy with how the project was being handled.

Vast began installing green posts in residents’ yards without notice, according to the residents. Vast received pushback from the residents which led to the city pausing its permits.

Earlier this month, Vast worked to replace the green posts with “flush mount vaults” that enter the ground. The city has since re-instated construction permits for Vast with construction expected to begin in September.

“We are thrilled to be able to restart construction and to illustrate to the Sioux Falls community that we not only hear you but have also taken significant action to earn your trust moving forward,” said Jeff Seidenfaden, Chief Commercial Officer for Vast Broadband. “We fell short of expectations initially, but we hope that this design change not only meets but exceeds expectations of what a community partner is capable of in terms of customer service.”

Vast says it is working to improve communication with residents, including postcards, letters, door tags, and yard signs. For more information on construction and the project, head to vastbroadband.com/fiberforward. Residents can also reach out to the local call center at (605) 413-1628 or the toll-free number at (888) 745-2888.

