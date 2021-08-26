Avera Medical Minute
WATCH: Suspect leads police on high-speed chase in stolen Amazon van

By WBZ Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WELLESLEY, Mass. (WBZ) - Police in Massachusetts say a man stole an Amazon delivery van on Wednesday and led authorities on a high-speed chase.

The chase wove its way through several towns, and was caught on camera by a home security system at one point as the van sped through a neighborhood.

The driver even used the stolen van to ram a police cruiser along the way.

State police troopers later deployed tire deflation devices and the chase ended at about 7:20 p.m.

Police arrested 23-year-old Cameron Mignon. He is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to stop for police.

State police say he will likely face more charges.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

