Active COVID-19 cases near 4,000 in South Dakota Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported over 400 new COVID-19 cases Friday as the state nears 4,000 active cases.

The 439 new cases bring the state’s total case count to 130,776. 124,722 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health.

Active cases in the state increased by 337 from Thursday to 3,992.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized also increased Friday to 168. Overall, 6,760 South Dakotans have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 402,182 South Dakotans have received at least on COVID-19 vaccine shot. 371,182 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported two new COVID-19 deaths. The state death toll now stands at 2,062.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.