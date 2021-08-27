Augustana marching band to return after a 47-year absence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University began having a marching band in 1936 but the school dropped it in 1974 and the school has not had a marching band ever since.

The decision to bring back the school’s marching band was part of Augustana’s 2030 vision and the launch of the university’s school of music.

“The music program was talking about what can we do that would be bold to push this forward with the new school of music that got launched last year and they decided that marching band just makes sense,” Drum Major Max Outland said.

Some members of the band are not as experienced as others but those in charge say they know they’ll be ready for the first game.

“The people coming in that don’t have as much experience as some of the rest of us they’re honestly doing absolutely fantastic, they’re coach able and ready to learn,” Outland said.

The new Augustana marching band held day three of band camp Thursday as they prepare to play for Augustana’s first football game of the season on September 4th.

With last year’s season canceled due to the pandemic, the group says they are more excited than ever to energize the crowd at the season opener.

“In performing arts across the country there is such an energy to get back to the way things were and that only will energize and elevate the game-day experience,” Augustana Marching band Director Andrew Hayward said.

The group’s marching band director will not say what songs will be played at the first game but he did give a small preview.

“In terms of the first halftime show you will recognize all of the music, we will get the crowd on their feet and there will be stomping and clapping.”

