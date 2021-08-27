Both coaches looking forward to Dakota Bowl XLIII

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Things didn’t go so well last year when O’Gorman had the Dakota Bowl on their home field for the first time ever. They will try it again this year against the same opponent knowing that last year’s outcome won’t matter one bit when the teams take the field ranked 3rd and 4th in the preseason polls.

Jayson Poppinga, OG coach says, ”Our kids have really worked hard this fall and this summer of cleaning up and taking pride in their execution and knowing that what we do, if we do it well will put ourselves in a chance to win games and at least be in it in the 4th quarter.”

Roosevelt head coach Kim Nelson says, ”The other thing that’s really good about it is that it really makes your off-season mean more. You’re not getting ready for a team that’s not very good or not expected to be very good. You’re getting ready for O’Gorman on their big day.”

The opening kickoff is set for 7:30 at the MAC on Saturday night. And expect the Knights to be much better than last year when the Riders had so many explosive weapons.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.