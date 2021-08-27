Avera Medical Minute
Boyden Hull/Rock Valley should be tough again this fall in football

Nighthawks ready to make another run to the Dome
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HULL, IA. (Dakota News Now) -The Nighthawks of Boyden Hull/Rock Valley will have another outstanding team this year for head coach Cory Brandt. But just like every other high school coach in the region, he knows he can’t base his optimism on last year’s team that made the dome.

But he does have some really good players back to so feels really good about that. It’s all about how well this year’s team comes together.

Head coach Cory Brandt says, ”You would like to think so but man we’ve got a lot of work to do. I’ve got to see us become a team. That’s the number one thing every year we have to work on. We have to get kids in the right spots, we have to coach well and play well. Every year is a different year and a new year and last year we had some injuries and we made some changes on how we do things and the kids really rose to the occasion and we were able to go to the dome again. That team was really special in how they did it.”

Cory’s team features one of the better player in our region in Landyn Van Kekerix and they should be very good again this year. And they start the schedule with Central Lyon/Rock Rapids which will be their biggest test all season Friday night in Hull.

