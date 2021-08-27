Avera Medical Minute
Brookings public works director indicted for allegedly embezzling over $100k

Duane Buthe
Duane Buthe(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The current City of Brookings Public Works Director has been indicted for felony embezzlement by a Minnehaha County Grand Jury.

Duane Buthe was indicted Thursday for grand theft by embezzlement. The 40-year-old Buthe became Brookings Public Works Director in March 2021.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation began investigating Buthe’s involvement with the South Dakota Association of County Highway Superintendents in May. Buthe also served as secretary of the association from 2013 to 2020.

The indictment alleges that Buthe misappropriated over $100,000 dollars of association funds during his time as secretary, according to Nelson. The allegations include numerous retail transactions, cash withdrawals, and other misappropriations using the SDACHS account.

Nelson says the SDACHS is funded mostly by the taxpayers of South Dakota.

Grand Theft by Embezzlement is a class 3 felony, punishable by up to15-years in prison and/or a fine of up to $30,000.

