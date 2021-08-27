Central Lyon/RR should be team to beat in Iowa Class 2-A

ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Lions of Central Lyon/Rock Rapids have one of the top players in the region in Zach Lutmer who’s only a junior. But he’s also got plenty of talent around him as Curtis Eben’s team gets ready for what could be a very special season for his team.

They beat West Lyon twice last year and they are certainly a big favorite to win a state title with so much talent returning. Head coach Curtis Eben says, ”You know these guy, our seniors have got to come through and lead the underclassmen and bring everybody together and you know we’ve got enough tools to win it. We’ve got enough tools to win every game.”

Senior wide receiver Cooper Spiess says, ”I think we could be better than last year. We lost a few guys but I think we could be better than last year. But we just have to focus on ourselves and not overthink.”

I think this will also be a really fun team to watch. Lutmer is much like Hunter Dekkers was for West Sioux in terms of interest he’s generating from Division One schools... And deservedly so.

