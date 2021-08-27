Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Central Lyon/RR should be team to beat in Iowa Class 2-A

Lions are primed for another run to the Dome
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Lions of Central Lyon/Rock Rapids have one of the top players in the region in Zach Lutmer who’s only a junior. But he’s also got plenty of talent around him as Curtis Eben’s team gets ready for what could be a very special season for his team.

They beat West Lyon twice last year and they are certainly a big favorite to win a state title with so much talent returning. Head coach Curtis Eben says, ”You know these guy, our seniors have got to come through and lead the underclassmen and bring everybody together and you know we’ve got enough tools to win it. We’ve got enough tools to win every game.”

Senior wide receiver Cooper Spiess says, ”I think we could be better than last year. We lost a few guys but I think we could be better than last year. But we just have to focus on ourselves and not overthink.”

I think this will also be a really fun team to watch. Lutmer is much like Hunter Dekkers was for West Sioux in terms of interest he’s generating from Division One schools... And deservedly so.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
Noem “outraged” at result of Ravnsborg’s plea agreement in fatal crash case
Despite the trauma, pins, screws, cages, and rods holding her together, she has chosen to...
Arrowhead Parkway crash survivor shares story and recovery update
Team's South Dakota State championship shirt and slogan
Sioux Falls advances in Little League World Series
Alexandra Todd joins Erik Thorstenson and Meteorologist Aaron Doudna beginning Thursday morning...
Alexandra Todd joins Dakota News Now Thursday morning

Latest News

Thursday's HS Volleyball recap includes wins from OG, BV and SFC
Thursday’s volleyball recap includes wins by OG, BV and SFC
Josh Anderson is excited about his Dakota State football team in 2021
Josh Anderson likes his team at Dakota State as they prepare to open Saturday at DWU
Boyden Hull-Rock Valley should be really good again this fall
Boyden Hull/Rock Valley should be tough again this fall in football
Both coaches are excited for Saturday night's Dakota Bowl XLIII
Both coaches looking forward to Dakota Bowl XLIII