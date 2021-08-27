Final Falls Art Market of the season this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This summer has been one of promise at BronzeAge Art Casting across from Falls Park, the host site of the Falls Art Market. And there’s been many new artists joining them each month so far, with a growing interest from both residents and visitors.

“We’ve had a lot of new faces this year. a lot of familiar faces as well. And being next door to Falls Park, there’s just a lot of people seeing what’s going on and they come over, and we’re just off of the bike trail.” said Falls Art Market Organizer Lisa Myhre.

The market features local artists looking to set up booths and sell their work. But it also features a number of workshops and demonstrations for people to find as well. That in turn is helping build buzz about the market.

“I mean, we didn’t have terrible turnouts because people wanted to be outside and do something. But this year, people are tired of being cooped up at home and just want to get out.” said BronzeAge Art Casting Owner Rick Haugen.

Myhre said the laid back atmosphere of the market helps people find local artists easier and connect with them. And when they can do that, it helps create an environment that lets people connect with the art.

“There’s something about the energy here that everyone just kind of slows down and relaxes, I don’t know. And people have commented to me about that. And it’s always kind of been the intent that it’s not a hustle bustle kind of a show.” said Myhre.

The market starts Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

