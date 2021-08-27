Avera Medical Minute
Josh Anderson likes his team at Dakota State as they prepare to open Saturday at DWU

Trojans head coach is optimistic about 2021 season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Are you ready for some college football? The local college football season starts this weekend with the DSU-DWU rivalry game. It’s been great to get these teams back playing each other in recent years and both team really look forward to having bragging rights. And Josh Anderson is excited about his team at Dakota State.

DSU head coach Josh Anderson says, ”Obviously at this point in the season we feel really good. We want to have high expectations like any other team. But I’ll be honest with you, I feel really good about this team this year. We’r far more advanced than we were the last 2 years and so that part’s also fun. I feel like the guys can feel that too and just the energy is much higher because of it.”

The Trojans have made steady progress under Anderson who is a Madison native. And they are hoping to extend their season this year to the post season. It all starts Saturday at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

