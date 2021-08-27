Avera Medical Minute
Mark Ovenden celebrates 25 years with Dakota News Now

By Brian Allen
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday was a special day at Dakota News Now. Sports Director Mark Ovenden celebrated 25 years with our organization. On Thursday night’s Dakota News Now at 9 on Fox Sioux Falls, we surprised Mark with a little walk down Memory Lane. We hope you enjoy some images from the past and Mark’s reaction to them.

