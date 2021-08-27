Mostly Quiet Tonight; Chance of Severe Thunderstorms to Return Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Showers and thunderstorms tracked across portions of the area late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Some of the storms in southeast South Dakota, northern Iowa and southern Minnesota did become severe. Aside from a few isolated showers and thunderstorms tonight, we will have a mostly quiet night ahead. That will change heading into Saturday as yet another bout of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected for parts of the area.

FRIDAY NIGHT: We’ll get a break from the chance for showers and thunderstorms for most of the evening, but there will be a chance after midnight for northern South Dakota and west of the James River. There is a level one out of five risk for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm in these areas overnight. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy elsewhere with conditions remaining dry east of the James River. Lows range from the low 60s north to around 70 south, and it’ll be humid as well.

SATURDAY: While most of Saturday morning will be quiet, the focus will shift to the afternoon and evening hours. Showers and thunderstorms will develop and move east along a cold front. There is once again the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms, with the highest chances east of a line from Lake Andes to Watertown. In these areas, a level two out of five risk is in place with a level three out of five in place from Brookings and Dell Rapids points northeast, including Marshall. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible. Be sure to stay weather aware in these areas and act accordingly if storms move in. Highs will range from the 70s to low 80s north and west to 85-90 east.

SUNDAY: It’ll be a much nicer and less humid day with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy it because clouds will increase along and south of I-90 heading into Sunday night with a slight chance of showers overnight as another weak wave approaches the area. Highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s. Lows drop back into the 50s and 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather pattern will remain fairly consistent with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and isolated to widely scattered chances of showers and thunderstorms each day. Some days rain chances might be slightly higher or lower than others, but each day does feature a chance somewhere in our area. Highs will be in the 80s to begin the week, falling back into the 70s by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.