Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Native Nations Cannabis draws customers from the region

While the rest of the state and city sorts out Medical Cannabis, the Santee Sioux Tribe is well...
While the rest of the state and city sorts out Medical Cannabis, the Santee Sioux Tribe is well underway with its production and sales.(Dakota news now)
By Beth Warden
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -At Native Nations Cannabis in Flandreau, they’re not customers, they’re patients and people are lining up to get relief for their pain.

Melissa Mentle drives over an hour each day to work at the Native Nations Cannabis licensing center. She’s been a proponent of Medical Marijuana for years.

We have a lot of people with seizure disorders, we have a lot of cancer patients, lots of professional business people, we’ve had some physicians come through some pharmacists, a mix of everybody in our community and our state,” said Mentle.

There are three things a person needs to apply for a card, which if approved allows them to buy medical cannabis.

We require that you have a completed application, a valid photo ID, and a physician’s recommendation,” said Mentle.

So far, 6,000 people have received their Native Nations Cannabis Card.

The next stop on the reservation is the dispensary, just a few blocks away. We spoke with a woman who drove just an hour away from Watertown. She used to take sleeping pills to help with restless leg syndrome but was groggy in the morning.

“When I found out that I could qualify to get my card for Restless Leg Syndrome, that’s exactly what I did and I’ll take a couple, even just puffs, at night, it just, it really helps sleeping,” she said.

Buying marijuana on the street could be deadly. Native Nations General Manager Cory Johnsen finds fulfillment in helping patients find a regulated product that works for them.

“We actually have a third-party testing company that they test all of our products that tell us you know THCA THCB,” said Johnsen.

While the rest of the state and city sorts out Medical Cannabis, the Santee Sioux Tribe is well underway with its production and sales. They offer something extra with each sale, according to Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe Attorney General Seth Pearman.

“Somebody has purchased a product from us and they face criminal penalties or are arrested, they can reach back out to us and we will help get them criminal defense,” said Pearman.

They are turning a profit but Pearman won’t say how much. All revenue goes to the tribe and tribal programming.

“The Executive Committee is very pleased with the amount of money that’s coming in,” said Pearman.

The gummies, vapes, buds, nectar, and tinctures contain specific strains to meet specific health concerns. Sales are limited to ensure everyone can get something if they make the trip.

“Everything the tribe said it’s going to do it’s actually doing, you know, from the seed to sale tracking to security measures and everything we do to prevent diversion, and it’s been working really well,” said Pearman.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash
Despite the trauma, pins, screws, cages, and rods holding her together, she has chosen to...
Arrowhead Parkway crash survivor shares story and recovery update
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
Noem “outraged” at result of Ravnsborg’s plea agreement in fatal crash case
Team's South Dakota State championship shirt and slogan
Sioux Falls advances in Little League World Series
Alexandra Todd joins Erik Thorstenson and Meteorologist Aaron Doudna beginning Thursday morning...
Alexandra Todd joins Dakota News Now Thursday morning

Latest News

Sioux Falls advances in Little League World Series
Sioux Falls advances in Little League World Series
Sioux Falls Little League celebrates with Gavin Weir following his three-run homerun during...
Sioux Falls Little League families looking to offset travel costs
Taylor Scott Band coming to Levitt at the Falls Saturday
Downtown’s newest cocktail bar, Highball, will open this Friday. (Courtesy: SiouxFalls.Business)
Highball to open this week