Rain Ending, Sunny Later

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the region through the morning hours. Lightning, thunder, and some gusty wind can be expected, but the overall risk of severe weather will be low. Once the rain is finished, we’ll see the clouds break and have plenty of sunshine this afternoon! Highs will range from the 70s in the north to the 80s in the south.

Over the weekend, we’ll start off with some sunshine Saturday but clouds will increase ahead of another chance of showers and storms. There is a slight risk of severe weather tomorrow afternoon and evening, especially east of I-29. Main threats will be strong wind gusts and some large hail, but an isolated tornado or two will not be out of the question. Make sure you’re staying alert Saturday afternoon and evening! Highs will be in the 80s for most.

A few thunderstorms may linger into Sunday morning in eastern parts of the region. After that, clouds will break and we’ll have highs in the 70s and 80s. Next week is looking like it will start off a little active with slight chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon through midweek. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for most of us.

